Will MacKenzie shoots 3-over 39 in round two of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Will MacKenzie hit 6 of 9 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. MacKenzie finished his day in 131st at 4 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the 461-yard par-4 fourth, MacKenzie had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving MacKenzie to 1 over for the round.
On the 205-yard par-3 ninth, MacKenzie's his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 143 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
