Will Grimmer shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Round Recaps
In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Will Grimmer hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Grimmer finished his day tied for 40th at 6 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the par-4 seventh, Grimmer's 179 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grimmer to 2 under for the round.
Grimmer got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Grimmer to 1 under for the round.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Grimmer got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Grimmer to even-par for the round.
On the 408-yard par-4 12th, Grimmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grimmer to 1 over for the round.
On the 209-yard par-3 14th, Grimmer hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Grimmer at 2 over for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Grimmer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grimmer to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 17th hole, Grimmer had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Grimmer to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 429-yard par-4 18th hole, Grimmer chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Grimmer at 2 over for the round.
