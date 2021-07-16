-
Will Gordon shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Will Gordon hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Gordon finished his day tied for 77th at 3 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
At the 443-yard par-4 10th, Gordon reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Gordon at 1 under for the round.
On his third stroke on the 573-yard par-5 11th, Gordon went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough. He hit his fifth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a double bogey. This moved Gordon to 1 over for the round.
On the 408-yard par-4 12th, Gordon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gordon to 2 over for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Gordon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 462-yard par-4 third hole, Gordon had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gordon to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Gordon's 116 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gordon to 1 over for the round.
At the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Gordon hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to even for the round.
