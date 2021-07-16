Wilco Nienaber hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Nienaber finished his day tied for 49th at 5 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.

On the 443-yard par-4 10th, Wilco Nienaber had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wilco Nienaber to 1 over for the round.

Nienaber got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Nienaber to 2 over for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Nienaber had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Nienaber to 1 over for the round.

On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Nienaber's his second shot went 25 yards to the fringe and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 17th hole, Nienaber had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Nienaber to 1 over for the round.

After a 351 yard drive on the 429-yard par-4 18th, Nienaber chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Nienaber to even for the round.

On the par-4 first, Nienaber's 77 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Nienaber to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 fourth hole, Nienaber had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Nienaber to 2 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Nienaber reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Nienaber to 3 under for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Nienaber had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Nienaber to 2 under for the round.

Nienaber got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Nienaber to 1 under for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Nienaber had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Nienaber to 2 under for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Nienaber's tee shot went 202 yards to the left rough and his approach went 39 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.