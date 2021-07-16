-
Wes Roach shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Wes Roach hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Roach finished his day tied for 61st at 4 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Roach had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Roach to 1 under for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Roach had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Roach to 2 under for the round.
At the par-5 eighth, Roach chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Roach to 3 under for the round.
After a 309 yard drive on the 573-yard par-5 11th, Roach chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Roach to 4 under for the round.
At the 516-yard par-5 15th, Roach got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 3 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Roach to 4 under for the round.
