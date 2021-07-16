-
-
Vincent Whaley putts well in round two of the Barbasol Championship
-
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 16, 2021
In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Vincent Whaley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Whaley finished his day tied for 22nd at 8 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the par-4 13th, Vincent Whaley's 166 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Vincent Whaley to 1 under for the round.
At the 209-yard par-3 14th, Whaley hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 429-yard par-4 18th hole, Whaley had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Whaley to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Whaley's 105 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 461-yard par-4 fourth hole, Whaley had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Whaley to 5 under for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Whaley chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 6 under for the round.
On the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Whaley's tee shot went 192 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 under for the round.
-
-