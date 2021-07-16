-
-
Vaughn Taylor finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Barbasol Championship
-
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 16, 2021
In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Vaughn Taylor hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 31st at 7 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
Taylor got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 1 over for the round.
On the 209-yard par-3 14th, Taylor's tee shot went 199 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 3 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Taylor hit his 218 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.
On the 410-yard par-4 17th hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to even-par for the round.
On the 429-yard par-4 18th, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 1 over for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to even for the round.
On the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Taylor hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Taylor to even-par for the round.
-
-