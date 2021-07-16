-
-
Tyler Duncan finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Barbasol Championship
-
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 16, 2021
In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Tyler Duncan hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Duncan finished his day tied for 85th at 2 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
After a 303 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Duncan chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to even-par for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Duncan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.
On the 209-yard par-3 14th, Duncan's tee shot went 189 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
-
-