Trey Shirley shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Trey Shirley makes birdie on No. 15 in Round 2 at Barbasol
In the second round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Trey Shirley makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Trey Shirley hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Shirley finished his day tied for 49th at 5 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Shirley reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shirley to 1 under for the round.
At the 209-yard par-3 14th, Shirley hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shirley to 3 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Shirley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Shirley to 4 under for the round.
On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Shirley hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Shirley to 4 under for the round.
