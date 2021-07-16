-
Tommy Gainey shoots 5-over 77 in round two of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 16, 2021
In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Tommy Gainey hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Gainey finished his day tied for 108th at 1 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the 187-yard par-3 second, Gainey's tee shot went 153 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 11 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Gainey got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gainey to 2 over for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Gainey reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gainey to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Gainey's 107 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gainey to even-par for the round.
At the 443-yard par-4 10th, Gainey got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gainey to 1 over for the round.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Gainey got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Gainey to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 17th hole, Gainey had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gainey to 3 over for the round.
