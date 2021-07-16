-
Tom Lewis shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Tom Lewis hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Lewis finished his day tied for 61st at 4 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Lewis got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Lewis to 1 over for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Lewis had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lewis to even-par for the round.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Lewis had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lewis to 1 under for the round.
Lewis got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lewis to even for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Lewis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lewis to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Lewis hit an approach shot from 220 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Lewis to 3 under for the round.
On the 410-yard par-4 17th, Lewis had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Lewis to 1 under for the round.
