Ted Potter, Jr. shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Ted Potter, Jr. hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Potter, Jr. finished his day tied for 31st at 7 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Potter, Jr. had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Potter, Jr. to 1 under for the round.
At the 408-yard par-4 12th, Potter, Jr. got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Potter, Jr. to even for the round.
On the 209-yard par-3 14th, Potter, Jr.'s tee shot went 180 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
At the 191-yard par-3 16th, Potter, Jr. hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to even-par for the round.
On the par-5 fifth, Potter, Jr.'s approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Potter, Jr. to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Potter, Jr. had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Potter, Jr. hit an approach shot from 105 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Potter, Jr. to 4 under for the round.
