-
-
Taylor Pendrith putts well in round two of the Barbasol Championship
-
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 16, 2021
-
Highlights
Taylor Pendrith makes birdie on No. 17 at Barbasol
In the second round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Taylor Pendrith makes a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
Taylor Pendrith hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Pendrith finished his day tied for 4th at 11 under with Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; and Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under.
At the par-5 15th, Taylor Pendrith chipped in his third shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Taylor Pendrith to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 17th hole, Pendrith had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pendrith to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Pendrith's 96 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pendrith to 4 under for the round.
On the 461-yard par-4 fourth, Pendrith had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Pendrith to 3 under for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Pendrith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pendrith to 4 under for the round.
Pendrith got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pendrith to 3 under for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Pendrith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pendrith to 4 under for the round.
-
-