Stephen Stallings Jr. shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Interviews
Stephen Stallings Jr. on becoming comfortable on TOUR before Barbasol
Prior to the 2021 Barbasol championship, Kentucky native Stephen Stallings Jr. talks about becoming more comfortable on the PGA TOUR over time as his game improves.
In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Stephen Stallings Jr. hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Stallings Jr. finished his day tied for 61st at 4 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
Stallings Jr. got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings Jr. to 1 over for the round.
Stallings Jr. his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Stallings Jr. to 6 over for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 15th, Stallings Jr. chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings Jr. to 5 over for the round.
On the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Stallings Jr. reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings Jr. to 4 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 third hole, Stallings Jr. chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Stallings Jr. to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Stallings Jr.'s 108 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings Jr. to 2 over for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Stallings Jr. reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Stallings Jr. to 1 over for the round.
