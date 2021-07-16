In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Stephan Jaeger hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Jaeger finished his day tied for 77th at 3 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.

On the par-4 10th, Stephan Jaeger's 186 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stephan Jaeger to 1 under for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Jaeger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 2 under for the round.

At the 516-yard sixth hole par-5, Jaeger hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Left Rough. He eventually got on the green in 6 and had a one-putt double bogey. This moved Jaeger to even-par for the day.

On the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Jaeger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 2 over for the round.

At the 187-yard par-3 second, Jaeger hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 461-yard par-4 fourth hole, Jaeger had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jaeger to 1 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Jaeger had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Jaeger to even for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Jaeger's 130 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Jaeger had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Jaeger to 2 under for the round.