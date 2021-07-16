Smylie Kaufman hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 21 over for the tournament. Kaufman finished his day in 127th at 21 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Kaufman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kaufman to 2 over for the round.

At the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Kaufman hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kaufman to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 10th hole, Kaufman had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kaufman to 1 over for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 573-yard par-5 11th, Kaufman chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kaufman to even for the round.

Kaufman got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kaufman to 1 over for the round.

On the 209-yard par-3 14th, Kaufman's tee shot went 183 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 1 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 15th, Kaufman chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kaufman to 1 over for the round.