Shawn Stefani shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Shawn Stefani hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Stefani finished his day tied for 40th at 6 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
Stefani got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stefani to 1 over for the round.
On the 461-yard par-4 fourth hole, Stefani reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stefani to even-par for the round.
At the 573-yard par-5 11th, Stefani got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Stefani to even for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Stefani had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stefani to 2 under for the round.
On the 429-yard par-4 18th, Stefani had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stefani to 1 under for the round.
