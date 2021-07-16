-
Seamus Power putts well in round two of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Seamus Power hits solid approach and birdies at Barbasol
In the opening round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Seamus Power hits his 160-yard approach to 9 feet, setting up birdie on the par-4 12th hole.
Seamus Power hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Power finished his day tied for 4th at 11 under with Taylor Pendrith, Luke List, and Brian Stuard; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; and Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 10th hole, Seamus Power had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Seamus Power to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 11th, Power hit his 108 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Power to 2 under for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 13th, Power had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Power to 1 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Power had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Power to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Power's 142 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 3 under for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Power reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Power to 4 under for the round.
