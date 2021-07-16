-
Scott Harrington shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Scott Harrington hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Harrington finished his day tied for 61st at 4 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Harrington had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Harrington to 1 under for the round.
On the 392-yard par-4 first, Harrington had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to 1 under for the round.
Harrington got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to even for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Harrington had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Harrington to 3 over for the round.
