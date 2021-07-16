-
Scott Gutschewski shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Scott Gutschewski hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Gutschewski finished his day tied for 85th at 2 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
After a 291 yard drive on the 573-yard par-5 11th, Gutschewski chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gutschewski to 1 under for the round.
At the 408-yard par-4 12th, Gutschewski got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gutschewski to even for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 429-yard par-4 18th hole, Gutschewski had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gutschewski to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Gutschewski's 120 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gutschewski to 2 under for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Gutschewski reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Gutschewski to 1 under for the round.
