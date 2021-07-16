-
Scott Brown shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Scott Brown hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Brown finished his day tied for 85th at 2 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 fourth hole, Brown had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Brown had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brown to even for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Brown had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Brown to 1 over for the round.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, Brown reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Brown's 152 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brown to 2 under for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 15th, Brown chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brown to 3 under for the round.
Brown tee shot went 165 yards to the left rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Brown to 2 under for the round.
