-
-
Satoshi Kodaira shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Barbasol Championship
-
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 16, 2021
Satoshi Kodaira hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Kodaira finished his day tied for 31st at 7 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Kodaira had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kodaira to 1 under for the round.
On the 461-yard par-4 fourth, Kodaira had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kodaira to even for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Kodaira reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to 1 under for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Kodaira had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kodaira to 2 under for the round.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Kodaira had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kodaira to 3 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 209-yard par-3 14th, Kodaira missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Kodaira to 3 under for the round.
On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Kodaira hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Kodaira to 3 under for the round.
-
-