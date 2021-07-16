-
Sangmoon Bae shoots 1-under 39 in round two of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Sangmoon Bae hit 5 of 8 fairways and 8 of 10 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Bae finished his day in 128th at 1 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
After a 284 yard drive on the 573-yard par-5 11th, Bae chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bae to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Bae's 151 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bae to 2 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Bae reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bae to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 17th hole, Bae had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bae to 5 under for the round.
At the 392-yard par-4 first, Bae got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bae to 1 under for the round.
