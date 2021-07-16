-
-
Bogey-free 3-under 69 by Sam Ryder in the second round at the Barbasol Championship
-
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 16, 2021
In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Sam Ryder hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Ryder finished his day tied for 10th at 9 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Sam Ryder reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sam Ryder to 1 under for the round.
On the 187-yard par-3 second, Ryder hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Ryder to 1 under for the round.
At the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Ryder hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Ryder had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ryder to 3 under for the round.
-
-