Sahith Theegala comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sahith Theegala's nice pitch and birdie at Barbasol
In the second round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Sahith Theegala hits his 38-yard pitch to 3 feet and makes birdie on the par-5 8th hole.
Sahith Theegala hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Theegala finished his day tied for 61st at 4 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
After a 290 yard drive on the 573-yard par-5 11th, Sahith Theegala chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sahith Theegala to 1 under for the round.
On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Theegala's tee shot went 189 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Theegala reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 1 over for the round.
On the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Theegala reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to even-par for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Theegala chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.
