Ryan Brehm putts himself to a 6-under 66 in second round of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Ryan Brehm hit 6 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Brehm finished his day tied for 22nd at 8 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Ryan Brehm had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ryan Brehm to 1 under for the round.
At the 209-yard par-3 14th, Brehm hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brehm to 2 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Brehm reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Brehm to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Brehm's 91 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brehm to 4 under for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Brehm reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Brehm to 5 under for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Brehm had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Brehm to 6 under for the round.
