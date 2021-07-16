Ryan Blaum hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Blaum finished his day tied for 108th at 1 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 fourth hole, Blaum had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Blaum to 1 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Blaum reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blaum to 2 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Blaum reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blaum to 3 under for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Blaum chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Blaum to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his third shot into the native area, Blaum hit his next to the left rough. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a double bogey on the par-5 11th. This moved Blaum to 2 under for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Blaum reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blaum to 3 under for the round.

On the 209-yard par-3 14th, Blaum's tee shot went 191 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Blaum had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Blaum to 3 under for the round.

At the 410-yard par-4 17th, Blaum got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Blaum to 1 under for the round.