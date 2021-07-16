-
Ryan Armour shoots 5-under 67 in round two of the Barbasol Championship
By PGATOUR.COM
In the second round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Ryan Armour makes a 9-foot birdie putt on the par-5 8th hole.
In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Ryan Armour hit 12 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Armour finished his day tied for 2nd at 12 under with Joseph Bramlett; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Armour got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Armour to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Armour's 195 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to even-par for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Armour had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.
On the 410-yard par-4 17th hole, Armour reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 2 under for the round.
At the 187-yard par-3 second, Armour hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 3 under for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Armour reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 eighth, Armour hit his 109 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Armour to 5 under for the round.
