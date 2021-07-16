-
Russell Knox shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Russell Knox hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Knox finished his day tied for 101st at even par; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Knox had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.
Knox got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to even-par for the round.
At the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Knox got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Knox to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Knox's 137 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to even for the round.
At the 516-yard par-5 15th, Knox got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Knox to even-par for the round.
On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Knox hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 2-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Knox at 1 over for the round.
