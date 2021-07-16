Roger Sloan hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Sloan finished his day tied for 61st at 4 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 10th hole, Sloan chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Sloan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sloan to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 12th hole, Sloan had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Sloan to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Sloan's 110 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 2 under for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 fourth hole, Sloan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 3 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Sloan had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Sloan to 2 under for the round.

At the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Sloan got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Sloan to 2 under for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Sloan's tee shot went 189 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.