Robert Garrigus shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Robert Garrigus hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Garrigus finished his day tied for 49th at 5 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 12th hole, Garrigus had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garrigus to 1 under for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 458-yard par-4 13th, Garrigus chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Garrigus to even for the round.
On the 209-yard par-3 14th, Garrigus's tee shot went 196 yards to the right rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Garrigus reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Garrigus to even-par for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Garrigus sank his 211 yard approach shot, carding a albatross for the hole. This moved Garrigus to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Garrigus's 154 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garrigus to 3 under for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Garrigus had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Garrigus to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Garrigus missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Garrigus to 2 under for the round.
