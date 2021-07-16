In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Robby Shelton hit 12 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Shelton finished his day tied for 77th at 3 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.

At the 187-yard par-3 second, Shelton hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shelton to 1 under for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Shelton chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Shelton's 160 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to 3 under for the round.

At the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Shelton got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Shelton to 3 under for the round.

Shelton got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shelton to 2 under for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Shelton had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Shelton to 3 under for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 12th, Shelton had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shelton to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Shelton chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Shelton to 3 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Shelton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shelton to 4 under for the round.

Shelton got a bogey on the 429-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Shelton to 3 under for the round.