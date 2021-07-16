-
Rob Oppenheim putts well in round two of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Rob Oppenheim hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Oppenheim finished his day tied for 49th at 5 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Rob Oppenheim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rob Oppenheim to 1 under for the round.
After a 255 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 15th, Oppenheim chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Oppenheim to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 429-yard par-4 18th hole, Oppenheim chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Oppenheim to 2 under for the round.
On the par-5 eighth, Oppenheim's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oppenheim to 3 under for the round.
