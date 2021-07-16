-
Ricky Barnes putts well in round two of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Ricky Barnes hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Barnes finished his day tied for 49th at 5 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
After a 257 yard drive on the 573-yard par-5 11th, Ricky Barnes chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ricky Barnes to 1 under for the round.
At the 408-yard par-4 12th, Barnes reached the green in 2 and rolled a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put Barnes at 2 under for the round.
Barnes got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Barnes to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Barnes's 120 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Barnes to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Barnes had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Barnes to 3 under for the round.
On the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Barnes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barnes to 2 under for the round.
