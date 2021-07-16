Richy Werenski hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Werenski finished his day tied for 77th at 3 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, Werenski hit an approach shot from 100 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 12th, Werenski had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to even for the round.

At the 191-yard par-3 16th, Werenski hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 3 under for the round.

Werenski got a bogey on the 410-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Werenski to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 429-yard par-4 18th hole, Werenski had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Werenski to 3 under for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Werenski chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Werenski to 2 under for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Werenski chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 3 under for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Werenski's tee shot went 203 yards to the right rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.