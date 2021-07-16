In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Richard S. Johnson hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 49th at 5 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.

On the 443-yard par-4 10th hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, Johnson hit an approach shot from 121 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Johnson's 148 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.

On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Johnson's tee shot went 185 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 29 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 3 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

Johnson got a bogey on the 429-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Johnson to 1 under for the round.

Johnson hit his drive to left side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 fourth hole, he sank his approach from 161 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 2 under for the round.