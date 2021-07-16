-
-
Rhein Gibson shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Barbasol Championship
-
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 16, 2021
Rhein Gibson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Gibson finished his day tied for 108th at 1 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On his tee stroke on the 573-yard par-5 11th, Gibson went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Gibson to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 17th hole, Gibson had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gibson to 1 over for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 third, Gibson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gibson to 2 over for the round.
Gibson got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gibson to 3 over for the round.
After a 305 yard drive on the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Gibson chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gibson to 2 over for the round.
-
-