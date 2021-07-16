-
Strong putting brings Rafael Campos a 6-under 66 in round two of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Rafael Campos hits nice approach from tough lie and birdies at Barbasol
In the second round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Rafael Campos hits his 111-yard approach to 11 feet and makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
Rafael Campos hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Campos finished his day tied for 22nd at 8 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Rafael Campos had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rafael Campos to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Campos had a 194 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Campos to 2 under for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Campos reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Campos to 3 under for the round.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Campos had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Campos to 4 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 209-yard par-3 green 14th, Campos suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 3 under for the round.
At the 191-yard par-3 16th, Campos hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Campos to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Campos's 131 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Campos to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 429-yard par-4 18th hole, Campos had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Campos to 6 under for the round.
