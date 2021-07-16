  • Strong putting brings Rafael Campos a 6-under 66 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

  • In the second round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Rafael Campos hits his 111-yard approach to 11 feet and makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Rafael Campos hits nice approach from tough lie and birdies at Barbasol

