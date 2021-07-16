-
Preston Summerhays putts well in round two of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 16, 2021
Preston Summerhays hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Summerhays finished his day tied for 85th at 2 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
After a 286 yard drive on the 573-yard par-5 11th, Preston Summerhays chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Preston Summerhays to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 12th hole, Summerhays had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Summerhays to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Summerhays hit an approach shot from 207 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Summerhays to 1 under for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Summerhays reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Summerhays to 2 under for the round.
