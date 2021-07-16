-
Paul Barjon shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Paul Barjon hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Barjon finished his day tied for 61st at 4 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
Barjon got a bogey on the 392-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Barjon to 1 over for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Barjon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barjon to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Barjon's 148 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Barjon to 1 under for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Barjon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Barjon to 2 under for the round.
On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Barjon's tee shot went 165 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 8 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 17th hole, Barjon had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Barjon to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Barjon's 151 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Barjon to 3 under for the round.
