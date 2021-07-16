-
Patrick Rodgers putts well in round two of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Shot of the Day
Patrick Rodgers’ impressive fairway wood is the Shot of the Day
In the opening round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Patrick Rodgers hits his 249-yard fairway wood to 3 feet and eagles the par-5 11th hole.
In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Patrick Rodgers hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Rodgers finished his day tied for 10th at 9 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Patrick Rodgers had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Patrick Rodgers to 1 under for the round.
Rodgers missed the green on his first shot on the 191-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 14 yards for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Rodgers's 118 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 3 under for the round.
On the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Rodgers reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 462-yard par-4 third hole, Rodgers had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rodgers to 5 under for the round.
