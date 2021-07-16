  • Patrick Rodgers putts well in round two of the Barbasol Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Patrick Rodgers hits his 249-yard fairway wood to 3 feet and eagles the par-5 11th hole.
    Shot of the Day

    Patrick Rodgers’ impressive fairway wood is the Shot of the Day

