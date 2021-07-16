In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Parker McLachlin hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. McLachlin finished his day tied for 123rd at 4 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.

On the 392-yard par-4 first hole, McLachlin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved McLachlin to 1 under for the round.

At the 423-yard par-4 sixth, McLachlin's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 41 yards to the green where he two putted for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 567-yard par-5 eighth, McLachlin chipped his fifth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McLachlin to 4 over for the round.

McLachlin got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McLachlin to 5 over for the round.

After a 247 yard drive on the 458-yard par-4 13th, McLachlin chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McLachlin to 6 over for the round.

After a 250 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 15th, McLachlin chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McLachlin to 5 over for the round.

At the 191-yard par-3 16th, McLachlin hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved McLachlin to 4 over for the round.

On the 410-yard par-4 17th hole, McLachlin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved McLachlin to 3 over for the round.