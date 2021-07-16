In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Omar Uresti hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Uresti finished his day tied for 120th at 3 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.

Uresti got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Uresti to 1 over for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Uresti reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Uresti to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Uresti's 74 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Uresti to 1 under for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 429-yard par-4 18th, Uresti chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Uresti to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Uresti had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Uresti to 1 under for the round.

At the 187-yard par-3 second, Uresti hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Uresti to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 462-yard par-4 third hole, Uresti chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Uresti to 3 under for the round.

At the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Uresti got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Uresti to 2 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Uresti reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Uresti to 3 under for the round.