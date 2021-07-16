-
Nick Watney shoots 6-under 66 in round two of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Nick Watney hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Watney finished his day tied for 10th at 9 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 fourth hole, Watney had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Watney had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Watney to 3 under for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Watney reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 4 under for the round.
On the par-5 15th, Watney's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to 5 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Watney's 145 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to 6 under for the round.
