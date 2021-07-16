-
Nick Taylor posts bogey-free 3-under 69 l in the second round of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Nick Taylor hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Taylor finished his day tied for 61st at 4 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Nick Taylor had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Nick Taylor to 1 under for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Taylor had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Taylor missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Taylor to 2 under for the round.
After a 292 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 15th, Taylor chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.
