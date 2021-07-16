-
Nelson Ledesma shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Nelson Ledesma hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Ledesma finished his day tied for 120th at 3 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Ledesma reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ledesma to 1 under for the round.
On the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Ledesma had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ledesma to even for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Ledesma reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ledesma to 1 under for the round.
On the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Ledesma's tee shot went 210 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Ledesma had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ledesma to 1 under for the round.
At the 191-yard par-3 16th, Ledesma hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ledesma to 2 under for the round.
