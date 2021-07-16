-
MJ Daffue shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
MJ Daffue hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Daffue finished his day tied for 40th at 6 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Daffue had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Daffue to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Daffue's 126 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Daffue to 2 under for the round.
At the par-5 11th, Daffue chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Daffue to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 12th hole, Daffue had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Daffue to 4 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Daffue reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Daffue to 5 under for the round.
On the 410-yard par-4 17th, Daffue had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Daffue to 4 under for the round.
