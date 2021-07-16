-
Mito Pereira shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Mito Pereira hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Pereira finished his day tied for 31st at 7 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
After a 305 yard drive on the 573-yard par-5 11th, Pereira chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Pereira had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pereira to 2 under for the round.
On the 209-yard par-3 14th, Pereira's tee shot went 188 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Pereira's 154 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to even for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Pereira reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Pereira chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to 2 under for the round.
