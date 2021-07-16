-
Michael Kim shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Michael Kim hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 61st at 4 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
At the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Kim got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Kim to even for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
After a 249 yard drive on the 573-yard par-5 11th, Kim chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.
On the 209-yard par-3 14th, Kim's tee shot went 188 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.
On the 429-yard par-4 18th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 under for the round.
