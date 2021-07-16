-
Michael Gligic posts bogey-free 4-under 68 l in the second round of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Michael Gligic hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Gligic finished his day tied for 10th at 9 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Seamus Power, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Michael Gligic had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Michael Gligic to 1 under for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Gligic had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gligic to 2 under for the round.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, Gligic reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 17th hole, Gligic had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gligic to 4 under for the round.
